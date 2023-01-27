videoDetails

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan praises PM Modi, Watch Full Speech

| Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

Sixth Edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha program has been organized at Delhi's Tal Katora Stadiumi today. On this occasion, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Pariksha Pe Charcha platform. Along with this, while praising PM Modi, he said, 'PM Modi has not only handled the country but has been the father of many movements'. Watch full speech of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in this report.