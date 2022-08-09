Efforts are being made to save Shrikant Tyagi - Samajwadi Party

Action has started against Shrikant Tyagi, who came into the limelight after the video of misbehavior with the woman went viral. BJP says that Tyagi will be caught soon while Samajwadi Party says that efforts are on to save Tyagi.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 10:23 AM IST

Action has started against Shrikant Tyagi, who came into the limelight after the video of misbehavior with the woman went viral. BJP says that Tyagi will be caught soon while Samajwadi Party says that efforts are on to save Tyagi.