Eknath Shinde faction MLA Uday Samant's car has been attacked in Maharashtra

Eknath Shinde faction MLA Uday Samant's car has been attacked in Maharashtra. This attack on his car was done at the traffic signal.

| Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 10:41 AM IST

