Eknath Shinde takes oath as CM of Maharashtra, Fadnavis becomes Deputy CM

Shiv Sena rebel group leader Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra while BJP's Devendra Fadnavis became the Deputy Chief Minister. Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis had announced that he would remain out of the government, but after the appeal of party president JP Nadda and the high command, Fadnavis agreed.

| Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 09:36 PM IST

