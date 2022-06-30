NewsVideos

Eknath Shinde takes oath as CM of Maharashtra, Fadnavis becomes Deputy CM

Shiv Sena rebel group leader Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra while BJP's Devendra Fadnavis became the Deputy Chief Minister. Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis had announced that he would remain out of the government, but after the appeal of party president JP Nadda and the high command, Fadnavis agreed.

|Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 09:36 PM IST
Shiv Sena rebel group leader Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra while BJP's Devendra Fadnavis became the Deputy Chief Minister. Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis had announced that he would remain out of the government, but after the appeal of party president JP Nadda and the high command, Fadnavis agreed.

All Videos

Listen to the expert talk on how to deal with children when they face mental health issues
Listen to the expert talk on how to deal with children when they face mental health issues
BJP and Shivsena forms new Maharashtra govt, Eknath Shine takes oath as CM of the state
BJP and Shivsena forms new Maharashtra govt, Eknath Shine takes oath as CM of the state
Maharashtra Politics: Why did Nadda have to appeal to Devendra Fadnavis?
33:43
Maharashtra Politics: Why did Nadda have to appeal to Devendra Fadnavis?
Maharashtra Politics: BJP President JP Nadda urges Fadnavis to accept the post of Deputy CM
1:41
Maharashtra Politics: BJP President JP Nadda urges Fadnavis to accept the post of Deputy CM
Viruses can survive in water by clinging to micro-plastics
Viruses can survive in water by clinging to micro-plastics

Trending Videos

Listen to the expert talk on how to deal with children when they face mental health issues
BJP and Shivsena forms new Maharashtra govt, Eknath Shine takes oath as CM of the state
33:43
Maharashtra Politics: Why did Nadda have to appeal to Devendra Fadnavis?
1:41
Maharashtra Politics: BJP President JP Nadda urges Fadnavis to accept the post of Deputy CM
Viruses can survive in water by clinging to micro-plastics
Eknath Shinde,eknath shinde oath ceremony,eknath shinde live,eknath shinde news,eknath shinde latest news,eknath shinde maharashtra cm,eknath shinde cm,cm eknath shinde,eknath shinde oath taking ceremony live,eknath shinde oath ceremony live,eknath shinde new cm,eknath shinde maharashtra,Oath ceremony,eknath shinde today news,eknath shinde new cm maharashtra,eknath shinde oath taking,Oath taking ceremony,Devendra Fadnavis,एकनाथ शिंदे,शपथ ग्रहण,फडणवीस,CM,