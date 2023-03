videoDetails

Election 2023: Trends declared for 52 seats in Tripura, BJP leading with 30 seats

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

Election Results of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland are going to be announced in North East. Trends have been declared for 52 seats so far in Tripura with BJP leading with30 seats.