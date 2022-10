Election Commission announces dates for Himachal Pradesh assembly polls

| Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 04:46 PM IST

The Central Election Commission has announced the dates for the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The Election Commission has announced by holding a press conference at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi that the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12. The results will come on 8th December.