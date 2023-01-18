NewsVideos
videoDetails

Election Commission held a press conference today at 2:30 pm

|Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
Election Commission is going to hold a press conference at 2:30 pm. In this press conference, the election dates of the three North East states will be announced.

All Videos

PM Modi inaugurates MP Khel Mahakumbh
8:36
PM Modi inaugurates MP Khel Mahakumbh
Manpreet Singh Badal join BJP, says, 'BJP will be strong in Punjab too'
6:44
Manpreet Singh Badal join BJP, says, 'BJP will be strong in Punjab too'
Home Minister of Ukraine including 16 people died in helicopter crash
5:21
Home Minister of Ukraine including 16 people died in helicopter crash
Federation's assistant reaches Jantar Mantar in Delhi
3:47
Federation's assistant reaches Jantar Mantar in Delhi
World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at the age of 118 | Zee News English
World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at the age of 118 | Zee News English

Trending Videos

8:36
PM Modi inaugurates MP Khel Mahakumbh
6:44
Manpreet Singh Badal join BJP, says, 'BJP will be strong in Punjab too'
5:21
Home Minister of Ukraine including 16 people died in helicopter crash
3:47
Federation's assistant reaches Jantar Mantar in Delhi
World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at the age of 118 | Zee News English
election commission pc,Tripura,Meghalaya,Nagaland,election 2023,Election Commission,election commission press conference,Nagaland elections,tripura meghalaya nagaland,tripura assembly election 2023,Election Commission of India,nagaland assembly election 2023,meghalaya assembly election 2023,Tripura Election,meghalaya election dates,Nagaland assembly elections,trending news,eci pc,announce election,nagaland election 2023,Zee News live,Live TV,