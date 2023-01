videoDetails

Election Commission PC: Election bugle sounded in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland, dates announced

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 06:26 PM IST

The Election Commission of India has held a press conference regarding the elections in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland. ECI has announced the dates in 3 states of North East. Elections are to be held in all the three states in February and March.