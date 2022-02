Election On Zee: On what issues are first time voters voting in Budaun?

Today is the second phase of the 2022 assembly elections. Voting is being held in three states of the country namely Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand. The fate of more than 1500 candidates will be imprisoned in EVMs today and the results of which will be declared on March 10. At the same time, know from the voters who are voting for the first time in UP, what is their opinion?