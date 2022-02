Election On Zee: Phase One, Who Will Win the Battle of West UP?

Voting for the first round of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 has started from today, in the first phase, western Uttar Pradesh is voting. So far 18% voting has been done in Ghaziabad. Till now 15 percent votes have been cast in Noida. At the same time, 20 percent votes have been cast in Dadri and 22 percent in Jewar.