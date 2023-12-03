trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695033
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Election Results 2023: 'Congress Party had 15 months...' says Smriti Irani After Won Assembly

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 07:34 PM IST
It became clear from the figures of four assembly constituencies that BJP had defeated Congress. BJP had claimed a bumper victory and the same thing happened. Meanwhile, Smriti Irani has taken pleasure in Congress's defeat.
Follow Us

All Videos

Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE Update: 'This is amazing, you can't believe it' PM Modi's old video viral
Play Icon3:7
Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE Update: 'This is amazing, you can't believe it' PM Modi's old video viral
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Kamalnath ji remained arrogant...' says Anurag Bhadouria
Play Icon9:14
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Kamalnath ji remained arrogant...' says Anurag Bhadouria
4 Killed, 50 Injured In Philippines's University Explosion, Army On Alert | Catholic Mass Blast
Play Icon1:32
4 Killed, 50 Injured In Philippines's University Explosion, Army On Alert | Catholic Mass Blast
Assembly Election Result 2023: Big Win for Brand Modi
Play Icon7:15
Assembly Election Result 2023: Big Win for Brand Modi
Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Ashok Gehlot accepts defeat
Play Icon3:10
Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Ashok Gehlot accepts defeat

Trending Videos

Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE Update: 'This is amazing, you can't believe it' PM Modi's old video viral
play icon3:7
Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE Update: 'This is amazing, you can't believe it' PM Modi's old video viral
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Kamalnath ji remained arrogant...' says Anurag Bhadouria
play icon9:14
Assembly Election Results 2023: 'Kamalnath ji remained arrogant...' says Anurag Bhadouria
4 Killed, 50 Injured In Philippines's University Explosion, Army On Alert | Catholic Mass Blast
play icon1:32
4 Killed, 50 Injured In Philippines's University Explosion, Army On Alert | Catholic Mass Blast
Assembly Election Result 2023: Big Win for Brand Modi
play icon7:15
Assembly Election Result 2023: Big Win for Brand Modi
Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Ashok Gehlot accepts defeat
play icon3:10
Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Ashok Gehlot accepts defeat
Smriti Irani,Assembly Election Results 2023,election 2023,Smriti Irani news,Election Results 2023,Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023,Assembly Election 2023,mp assembly election 2023,mp election 2023,2023 assembly elections,chhattisgarh assembly elections 2023,Assembly election results,smriti irani on election 2023,Rajasthan Election 2023,Assembly elections 2023,smriti irani speech,smriti irani on rahul gandhi,Smriti Irani on Congress,