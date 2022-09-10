Emerging Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj talks about the 'road map' of development

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached the 'Emerging Madhya Pradesh' program organized by ZEE MEDIA. Where he discussed the issues of development of the state during the conversation. At the same time, while attacking the Congress, he said that Congress itself has broken the country.

| Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 09:22 PM IST

