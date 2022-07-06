Encounter between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam

Encounter started between security forces and terrorists in Hadigam area of Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Police and security force personnel are on the spot and are responding to the firing of terrorists. Two terrorists surrendered.

| Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 09:24 AM IST

Encounter started between security forces and terrorists in Hadigam area of Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Police and security force personnel are on the spot and are responding to the firing of terrorists. Two terrorists surrendered.