Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson big attack on BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 22, 2024, 06:50 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Today, a controversy has erupted over a statement from Araria, Bihar. This statement was given by Araria's BJP MP Pradeep Singh. He said that if you want to live in Araria, you will have to become a Hindu. He said that what is the shame in calling yourself a Hindu. Pradeep Singh gave this statement from the stage of Araria during the Hindu Swabhiman Yatra of Union Minister Giriraj Singh. Now when the statement came, it was certain that there would be a ruckus over it. In Araria itself, some people from the opposition protested against the statement, then Lalu's party RJD has said that he is a hateful Chintu, he does not know anything else, that is why he is giving such statements. Congress has also opposed the statement. Now the question arises that what is the meaning of Pradeep Singh's statement. Why did he give a statement about becoming a Hindu.