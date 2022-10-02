हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
|
Updated:
Oct 02, 2022, 11:36 AM IST
Encounter continues between security forces and terrorists in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. The news of the hiding of two terrorists is coming to the fore.
×
All Videos
3:48
Shocking revelation in Ankita Bhandari murder case | Watch
3:11
Pregnant woman gangraped on pretext of job in Indore
2:36
BJP targets Gehlot government over the continuing crimes in Rajasthan
1:19
5 killed after speeding truck hits Auto-Rickshaw in Kanpur
3:12
Maharashtra government's instructions to officials, not hello, say Vande Mataram on calls
Trending Videos
3:48
Shocking revelation in Ankita Bhandari murder case | Watch
3:11
Pregnant woman gangraped on pretext of job in Indore
2:36
BJP targets Gehlot government over the continuing crimes in Rajasthan
1:19
5 killed after speeding truck hits Auto-Rickshaw in Kanpur
3:12
Maharashtra government's instructions to officials, not hello, say Vande Mataram on calls
jammu kashmir news,Jammu and Kashmir,Jammu Kashmir,Jammu and Kashmir news,Hindi News,Latest News,jammu kashmir news today,Jammu & Kashmir,Jammu news,Kashmir news,jammu kashmir news live,jammu kashmir latest news,Jammu and Kashmir encounter,Breaking News,Top news,jammu kashmir terrorist attack,encounter in jammu and kashmir,tv9 bharatvarsh news,jammu kashmir encounter,Jammu and Kashmir Crime,jammu kashmir massive explosion in a bus in udhampur,