Encounter continues in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

The encounter that started late last night in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir is still going on. In this ongoing encounter against terrorists, security forces have surrounded 3 terrorists.

| Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

