Encounter Underway in Jammu Kashmir's Awantipora, one terrorist killed

| Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 02:33 PM IST

Encounter is underway since late night in Jammu and Kashmir's Avantipora. Meanwhile, a terrorist has been killed by security forces who was involved in the recent killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma. Apart from this, there is a possibility of more terrorists hidden.