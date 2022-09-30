NewsVideos

Encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

|Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 08:38 AM IST
Encounter has started in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla as well as Sopore. According to sources, 2-3 terrorists are suspected to be hiding in Baramulla.

