EWS Quota Verdict: Poor upper castes will continue to get 10% reservation

| Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 01:34 PM IST

Out of the 5 judge bench of the Supreme Court, 3 judges ruled in favor of EWS reservation, after which this reservation will continue. On giving 10 percent reservation to the general category people on economic grounds, the Supreme Court (SC) said that it is not against the basic spirit of the Constitution.