Excise Policy: AAP demands CBI probe into 'Operation Lotus'

Aam Aadmi Party has demanded a CBI inquiry into Operation Lotus. In this regard, AAP has sought time to meet the CBI Director. A team of Aam Aadmi Party will go to the CBI office.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 02:15 PM IST

