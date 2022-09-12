Exclusive conversation with BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Gyanvapi decision today

In the Gyanvapi Masjid case, the Varanasi court has given a verdict in favor of the Hindu side. The court dismissed the petition of Anjuman Intejamia Committee. The court has ruled in favor of the five female Hindu parties. So after the court's decision, Zee News had an exclusive conversation with BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

In the Gyanvapi Masjid case, the Varanasi court has given a verdict in favor of the Hindu side. The court dismissed the petition of Anjuman Intejamia Committee. The court has ruled in favor of the five female Hindu parties. So after the court's decision, Zee News had an exclusive conversation with BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.