Exclusive: COVID-19 task force chairman NK Arora on meeting the target of 75 Crore doses

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that India has distributed over 750 million COVID vaccine doses since the launch of the nationwide campaign in January this year. At this rate, 43 percent of the country's population will be covered by December. COVID-19 Task Force Chairman NK Arora praised all the contributors to this mission.