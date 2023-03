videoDetails

Exclusive Interview: Know secret of Finland's prosperity from Finland's Ambassador Ritva Koku Ronde?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 11:18 PM IST

The list of the world's happiest countries has come. In this, Finland has topped again. Finland has remained on top of this list for the last 6 years continuously. Watch Exclusive interview of Ambassador of Finland to India on Zee News.