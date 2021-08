Exclusive - Ravi Dahiya Coach: Could not make it to the Olympics, but will bring gold in the Asian Championship

Ravi, 23, who brought a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, was not among the medal contenders in Tokyo, but he surprised everyone by winning a silver medal in his very first Olympics. However, he missed out on becoming the country's youngest Olympic champion in the 57kg final. Zee News spoke to Ravi's coach Praveen Dahiya on this topic, know what he said.