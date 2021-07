Exclusive: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev claims, "Patanjali has overtaken foreign companies"

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev on Tuesday claimed that Patanjali Yogpeeth has inspired India to become a self-reliant India and made a big contribution to the country's economic prosperity. Swami Ramdev told during the press conference that Patanjali Yogpeeth has left behind all the companies except Hindustan Unilever.