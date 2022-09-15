Family not satisfied with police investigation in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

In the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, 6 people have been arrested by the police. Sections of rape and murder have been imposed on them under the POCSO Act. Now the big news has come that the family is not satisfied with the police investigation.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 01:10 PM IST

In the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, 6 people have been arrested by the police. Sections of rape and murder have been imposed on them under the POCSO Act. Now the big news has come that the family is not satisfied with the police investigation.