videoDetails

Farmers protest in Bihar's Buxar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 03:10 PM IST

In Bihar's Buxar, there has been information about tremendous uproar by the farmers. The protesters have set arson against the police action. Farmers were sitting on dharna for many days in Buxar and showing anger on beating by police, farmers set arson.