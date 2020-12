Farmers Protest : Will the Negotiation proposal this time pave the way for a solution?

Today is the 32nd day of the agitators' in farmers protest, in the meantime, the news is that the farmers have accepted the proposal of negotiation from the government. The farmers have proposed a meeting with the government on December 29 at 11 am. At the same time, it is hoped that this time the dialogue will pave the way for a solution.