NewsVideos
videoDetails

Farmers, Traders, Businessmen to Job Professionals, Everyone Expects High From This Year's Budget

|Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 09:19 AM IST
The budget of the year 2023 is considered important in many ways. From this year's budget, every section including farmers, traders, businessmen, and job professionals to daily wage laborers, and unorganized sector have high expectations . From women to senior citizens, everybody islooking forward to the announcement of relief from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Know in detail in what ways this year's budget is being considered special.

All Videos

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Finance Ministry
1:47
Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Finance Ministry
Astrologer Suman Kohli comments on 2023 Budget says,'Can be good for middle and lower class'
2:25
Astrologer Suman Kohli comments on 2023 Budget says,'Can be good for middle and lower class'
BUDGET 2023: Captain UK Devnath Comments on Defense Budget
8:8
BUDGET 2023: Captain UK Devnath Comments on Defense Budget
Minister of State Finance Pankaj Chaudhary says, 'Budget has been made keeping in mind all sections'
1:25
Minister of State Finance Pankaj Chaudhary says, 'Budget has been made keeping in mind all sections'
Budget 2023: Shipra Walia comments on concessions in economic budget,says,'Every sector will get it'
5:13
Budget 2023: Shipra Walia comments on concessions in economic budget,says,'Every sector will get it'

Trending Videos

1:47
Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Finance Ministry
2:25
Astrologer Suman Kohli comments on 2023 Budget says,'Can be good for middle and lower class'
8:8
BUDGET 2023: Captain UK Devnath Comments on Defense Budget
1:25
Minister of State Finance Pankaj Chaudhary says, 'Budget has been made keeping in mind all sections'
5:13
Budget 2023: Shipra Walia comments on concessions in economic budget,says,'Every sector will get it'
Budget 2023,india budget 2023,union budget 2023,budget 2023 expectations,Nirmala Sitharaman,Budget 2023-24,education budget 2023,Union Budget,Budget,budget 2023 news,2023 budget,indian budget 2023,national budget 2023,budget session 2023,Budget Session,budget 2023 date,budget 2023 india,budget 2023 kab aayega,2023 national budget,General Budget,general budget 2023,finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman,railway budget 2023,health budget 2023,Zee News,