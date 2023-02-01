videoDetails

Farmers, Traders, Businessmen to Job Professionals, Everyone Expects High From This Year's Budget

| Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

The budget of the year 2023 is considered important in many ways. From this year's budget, every section including farmers, traders, businessmen, and job professionals to daily wage laborers, and unorganized sector have high expectations . From women to senior citizens, everybody islooking forward to the announcement of relief from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Know in detail in what ways this year's budget is being considered special.