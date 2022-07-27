NewsVideos

Father gets ‘Sar tan se juda’ message after engineering student’s death in MP

The message received by the father on WhatsApp in connection with the murder of an engineering student in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh was shocking. In the message, 'Sir Tan Se Juda' was mentioned regarding death.

|Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 11:44 AM IST
