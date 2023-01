videoDetails

Fear of Avalanche amid heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir

| Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

North India is facing the ruth of the cold. There is a possibility of rain and hailstorm in Delhi next week. Meanwhile, in Jammu and Kashmir, where tourists are enjoying heavy snowfall, the local people are facing a lot of problems, one of which is Avalanche. Know in detail in this report what is an avalanche and how do they come? Why is it considered so dangerous?