Fearless miscreants shots died a shopkeeper in Bihar's Hajipur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 09:36 AM IST
Fearless miscreants shot dead a shopkeeper in Bihar's Hajipur. Two miscreants riding a bike entered the shop posing as customers.

