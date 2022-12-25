हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
FIFA World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Fearless miscreants shots died a shopkeeper in Bihar's Hajipur
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Dec 25, 2022, 09:36 AM IST
Fearless miscreants shot dead a shopkeeper in Bihar's Hajipur. Two miscreants riding a bike entered the shop posing as customers.
×
All Videos
1:21
Weather News: Shadow fog in Delhi since morning, cold wave continues for two days
4:47
Orange alert in Delhi-NCR for December 25-26 due to Fog increase with cold
13:57
Zee Top 100: Actress Tunisha Sharma commit suicide, hang herself in makeup room
4:26
Christmas celebrates with great fanfare around the world, paper mache artist get orders worth lakhs
0:51
Today is the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PM Modi always visit the tomb
Trending Videos
1:21
Weather News: Shadow fog in Delhi since morning, cold wave continues for two days
4:47
Orange alert in Delhi-NCR for December 25-26 due to Fog increase with cold
13:57
Zee Top 100: Actress Tunisha Sharma commit suicide, hang herself in makeup room
4:26
Christmas celebrates with great fanfare around the world, paper mache artist get orders worth lakhs
0:51
Today is the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PM Modi always visit the tomb
Bihar crime news,Bihar news,bihar jharkhand news,bihar live news,Bihar,Hindi News,news bihar,bihar news today,Jharkhand news,jharkhand bihar news,Bihar latest news,Top news,bihar news live,news18 bihar,Latest News,bihar new dgp,News,r s bhatti bihar,latest news bihar,dgp bihar,bihar ips r s bhatti,bihar sarkar,dgp bihar 2022,bihar liquor news,latest bihar news,