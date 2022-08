Fearless skydivers whizz by highest brick tower in the world

Have you ever imagined going into the depths of the sky wearing a wing suit, or have thought of recording a video while flying over a big building. Skydrivers in Germany have done something similar. Watch this video.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

Have you ever imagined going into the depths of the sky wearing a wing suit, or have thought of recording a video while flying over a big building. Skydrivers in Germany have done something similar. Watch this video.