Case: CBI files another case against Manish Sisodia

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 03:07 PM IST

Another case has been registered against Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. CBI has registered a case in the case of espionage through Feedback Unit after approval from MHA. Know in detail in this report what is the whole matter.