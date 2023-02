videoDetails

Fierce Forest Fire in Chile Creates a terrible situation

| Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

The fierce forest fire in Chile has created a terrible situation there. According to the news agency Reuters, due to the fire, more than 35 thousand hectares of area has been destroyed so far. Wildfires are becoming so destructive that they have destroyed nearby houses and put farms and other small forests in danger.