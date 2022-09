Fierce road accident in Punjab's Nawanshahr, three killed

A road accident has happened in Nawanshahr, Punjab, an uncontrollable truck rammed two vehicles. Three people of the same family died in this accident.

| Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 03:20 PM IST

A road accident has happened in Nawanshahr, Punjab, an uncontrollable truck rammed two vehicles. Three people of the same family died in this accident.