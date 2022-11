FIFA World Cup 2022: Mistra's Maulana Yunus Makhion makes a controversial remark on Football WC

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 09:25 AM IST

Maulana Yunus Makhiyon of Egypt has given a controversial statement on Football World Cup 2022 being held in Qatar. Yunus said that the game football should be considered a waste of time. Along with this, he has called Messi, Ronaldo as infidels.