Finance Ministry Espionage Network Exposed Ahead of Budget Session

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

Before the budget session, there has been a stir in the Ministry of Finance due to the exposure of the espionage network. Since then, the investigative agencies and the government are on alert mode. In this case, a data entry operator named Sumit has been arrested by the Delhi Police. Sumit was working in the Ministry of Finance on contract. He is accused of spying for money.