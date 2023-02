videoDetails

FIR Registered Against Congress' Pawan Khera over his controversial comment on PM Modi

| Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 10:42 AM IST

Congress' leader Pawan Kheda made derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Home Minister Amit Shah launched scathing attack on Congress during his address in Nagaland. Further, BJP has alleged Congress of insulting PM Modi and FIR has been registered against Kheda in Lucknow and Varanasi.