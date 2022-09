Fire breaks out at electric scooter showroom in Telangana, 8 killed

A major accident has happened in Telangana. Where a fire broke out in the showroom of an electric scooter. Eight people died in this accident. The accident happened due to a fire in the charging unit.

| Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 04:44 PM IST

