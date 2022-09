Fire Breaks Out In Building At Sector-18 Market In Noida

Fire Breaks Out In Building At Sector-18 Market In Noida. Four vehicles of the fire brigade have reached the spot. Firefighters are trying to douse the fire.

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 05:57 PM IST

