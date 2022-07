Fire breaks out in Delhi's Connaught Place

A fire has broken out in a restaurant in Delhi's Connaught Place Outer Circle. Where six fire engines have reached. According to the fire department, the fire has been brought under control. Cooling work is going on.

| Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 09:29 AM IST

