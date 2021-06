Fire breaks out in Ganga Shopping Complex at Noida Sector 29, six fire tenders on the spot

A fire broke out at the Ganga Shopping Complex in Noida's Sector 29, where offices of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) and Noida Media Club are located, on Friday afternoon, officials said. A police official said that six fire tenders reached the spot so that the fire could be doused at the earliest.