Fire broke out in the ammunition department of the police in Germany

There was a major accident in Germany where a fire broke out in the ammunition department of the police. The video of the accident that came out after the fire is very frightening. Terrible flames can be seen in the video.

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 10:31 AM IST

There was a major accident in Germany where a fire broke out in the ammunition department of the police. The video of the accident that came out after the fire is very frightening. Terrible flames can be seen in the video.