Firing in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

A surprising case has come to light from Jahangirpuri, Delhi. Here a minor has shot the boy, which is in his right eye. The treatment of the injured is going on in the hospital. Police has registered a case in this matter.

| Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 11:41 AM IST

