First arrest in Mangaluru murder case

The first arrest has been made in the Mangaluru murder case. The name of the accused is being told as Ajit. The car used in the murder was identified on the basis of CCTV, after which this arrest has been done .

| Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 02:43 PM IST

