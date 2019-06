First batch of Amarnath pilgrims leave for yatra from Jammu

The first batch of over 2,200 pilgrims of the annual Amarnath Yatra left the Bhagwati Nagar-base camp in Jammu for the Kashmir Valley this morning, amidst tight security. The pilgrims, 1,839 men, 333 women, 17 children and 45 Sadhus and Sadhvis' left the base camp in a cavalcade of 93 vehicles. "The first batch was formally flagged off by the Advisor to J&K Governor K.K.Sharma amid the chanting of mantras after the special puja performed at the Base camp around 4:30 am today.