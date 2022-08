First glimpse of King of Lalbagh seen in Mumbai today

The first glimpse of the King of Lalbagh has been seen in Mumbai today. After the corona, this time the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha will be celebrated in a grand manner.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 09:14 PM IST

