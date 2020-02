First meeting of Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust today, questions related to temple can be answered

How will the Ram temple in Ayodhya be like? When will the temple begin to be built? Will the temple be built on the model of Vishwa Hindu Parishad? The answers to these big questions will be answered today. This will be discussed in the first meeting of Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The trust's office has been set up in Greater Kailash, Delhi. The remaining members will be elected first and later all the members will decide the name of the chairman of the trust.