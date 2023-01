videoDetails

First show of 'Pathan' movie cancelled in Indore

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 04:18 PM IST

Shahrukh Khan's film Pathan has been released in many places today amid controversies. But the first show of the film 'Pathan' has been canceled in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh. Bajrang Dal is demonstrating on the streets in protest against this film.